Telangana

Hyderabad: NIMS doctors reconstruct food pipes of two children

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD July 28, 2022 23:34 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 23:35 IST

The Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) doctors reconstructed the food pipes that were not properly developed in two children. Poorly developed food pipe is a defect witnessed in an average of two in 10,000 births.

According to the hospital, one of the patients is a four-year-old girl, while the other is a one-and-a-half-year-old boy. The girl was unable to swallow food since birth and doctors at the ESI Hospital had placed a feeding tube into the stomach as a temporary solution.

The doctors did a thorough examination and reconstructed the food pipe that was not properly developed, using a part of the patient’s colon. She was discharged after eight days.

The second patient underwent a similar procedure and was discharged nine days after the surgery.

