Hyderabad airport tops on-time performance for Vistara, SpiceJet and AIX Connect in December

In December 2023, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) emerged as the best On-Time Performance (OTP) airport for Air Vistara, SpiceJet, and AIX Connect, according to the on-time performance analysis released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airport had an OTP of 76.9% for Vistara, followed by AIX Connect at 73.3%, and SpiceJet at 36.9%, establishing them as the airlines with the highest punctuality at RGIA.

Meanwhile, the airlines where Hyderabad held the second position are Akasa Air, Air India and Alliance AIr. In November 2023, IndiGo was the most punctual airline in Hyderabad but in December 2023, the airport slipped to the third rank.

The report tabulated OTP performance across four major metro airports: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. According to the report, domestic airlines carried 15.20 crore passengers during January-December 2023, marking an annual growth of 23.36% and a monthly growth of 8.34%, compared to the corresponding period the previous year.

Considering OTP at all four airports, Akasa Air led the charts with an impressive OTP of 72.7%, followed by Air Vistara with an OTP of 70.8%, IndiGo with an OTP of 68%, AIX Connect with an OTP of 65.7%, Air India with an OTP of 52.4%, Alliance Air at 49.6%, and SpiceJet at 29.9%.

Delving into individual airlines, Air India secured the top spot at Bangalore with an OTP of 57.4%, followed by Hyderabad at 56%, Delhi at 55.2%, and Mumbai at 45.8%. Alliance Air exhibited exceptional punctuality at Bangalore with an OTP of 71.6%, followed by Hyderabad at 50%, Mumbai at 42.5%, and Delhi at 37%. SpiceJet led in punctuality at Hyderabad airport with an OTP of 36.9%, followed by Delhi at 31.4%, Bangalore at 26%, and Mumbai at 24.6%.

IndiGo topped the punctuality at Bangalore airport with an OTP of 78.5%, followed by Delhi at 74.5%, Hyderabad at 71.9%, and Mumbai at 44%. Vistara’s most punctual airport was Hyderabad with an OTP of 76.9%, followed by Bangalore at 75.8%, Delhi at 75.7%, and Mumbai at 61.1%. AIX Connect topped punctuality at Hyderabad airport with an OTP of 75.3%, followed by Bangalore at 71.6%, Delhi at 64.4%, and Mumbai at 35.9%. Akasa Air maintained its top position in punctuality at Bangalore with an OTP of 83.9%, followed by Hyderabad at 80.2%, Delhi at 67.1%, and Mumbai at 63.2%.

