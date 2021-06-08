Huzurabad will teach a befitting lesson to TRS: Eatala Rajender

Hyderabad

08 June 2021 16:45 IST

Former minister and rebel TRS MLA, Eatala Rajender said a new agitation for a democratic Telangana will start from Huzurabad and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) will get a befitting reply for filling the spirit of the separate statement movement.

Mr. Rajender, who visited his Huzurabad constituency with a roadshow in Kamalapur for the first time after resigning from the party, put up a show of strength with his followers and supporters turning out in good numbers.

Mr. Rajender, who later held a press conference, alleged that the TRS was trying to ‘buy’ people with ill-gotten money but the people of Huzurabad were not for sale and it would reflect in the by-polls likely to come soon. “Huzurabad will be the Kurukshetra with the fight between truth and falsehood and KCR will be taught a lesson,” he claimed.

The self-respect agenda for which he has come out of the TRS will start from Huzurabad constituency, he declared as his supporters cheered on. Money politics will be defeated and the self-respect flag will flutter in Huzurabad whenever the polls are held.

Mr. Rajender charged the Ministers and TRS leaders attacking him with reading the script from Pragati Bhavan. “It would be below my stature to respond to the Pragati Bhavan script being read by some leaders,” when asked about the allegations made by TRS MLC, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy that he had deceived Telangana. “Telangana knows who was in the agitation for the separate state and who joined it for their political benefits.”