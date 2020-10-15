Huge quantity of gutka seized, two held

Hyderabad

15 October 2020 14:41 IST

Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force (North zone) sleuths on Thursday apprehended two people for procuring and selling the banned tobacco products in the State capital.

They seized 41 bags of “Rani” brand Gutka, (6,39,600 sachets), a goods vehicle worth ₹ 63.96 lakh.

Acting on a tip off, the Task Force team led by inspector K. Nageswar Rao conducted simultaneous raids in Afzalgunj police station area apprehended the gutka transporter Mirzal Fazil Hussain Baig (36) near Hindustan Transport, Osmangunj, and seized 10 bags of Gutka and transport vehicle. Further, the team raided a godown at Kishan Bagh, Bahuddurpura and apprehended Dastagir Abbas Miya (50). He was caught with 31 bags of gutka.

Speaking to media, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that the prime accused Mohd Hassanuddin and his brothers Mohd Mazaruddin, Mohd Atif along with their five others formed a gang and are organizing Gutka sales in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to make a fast buck. They are currently at large.

The key persons of the gang came in contact with one Rizwan, gutka supplier from Bidar in Karnataka State and started purchasing Noxious Gutka in huge quantity at a lower price, he said.

“They wete transporting the contraband from Bidar to Hyderabad in various goods vehicles and selling the same to known and needy customers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh at a high price,” Mr. Kumar said.

They supply gutka to pan shop vendors, Kirana shop owners on commission basis.

“For storage, the gang rented godown on the outskirts of Hyderabad for easy dumping,” Mr. Kumar said, adding that the accused frequently shifted their godowns to avoid police surveillance.