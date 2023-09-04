ADVERTISEMENT

Home Guard from Rajasthan police, peddler caught with MDMA in Hyderabad

September 04, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Jubilee Hills police, along with the Commissioner’s Task Force team, arrested two men, including a Home Guard working with the Rajasthan police, on charges of possessing 215 grams of MDMA.

The police said Maramwar Veerender (43) of Kamareddy is a local peddler who supplied drugs to customers in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and Hitec City. He had asked Pradeep Sharma alias Kamal Rana (37), a Home Guard working with the Pratapgarh police in Rajasthan, to supply him the contraband.

“Veerender and his other associate, Naresh Chowdhary, had earlier been arrested in an MDMA case by the Madhapur police whereas Pradeep was an absconding criminal in that case. Post his release from jail, Veerender contacted Pradeep to supply him with MDMA,” the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, when they both met at Jubilee Hills Road Number 5, the police arrested them and seized the contraband, worth about ₹10 lakh. “The investigation will continue to unearth their network with other locals and drug dealers from other States,” added the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US