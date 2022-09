ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has declared a holiday on Saturday for all government offices and educational institutions on the occasion of National Integration Day.

To coincide with the event, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the national flag at Public Gardens at 10.30 a.m. and address a public meeting at NTR stadium at the culmination of a procession of cultural artistes from Necklace Road at 4 p.m.