BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

29 January 2022 22:37 IST

Minister for Finance, Health and Family Welfare T Harish Rao on Saturday asked BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay to come out with a white paper on number of job recruitment notifications issued and vacancies filled up under the BJP regime at the Centre in the last more than seven years.

Speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the works on the building under construction for the new medical college and nursing college at old Paloncha near Kothagudem, the Minister dared Mr Sanjay to hold “Billion march” in New Delhi over the issues facing unemployed youth in the country.

Mr Rao said the TRS government filled a total of 1,32,899 vacancies through TSPSC and other job notifications in police, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Gurukulams, Electricity, Medical and Health departments.

Giving details of the jobs filled department-wise by the State government since the formation of Telangana State, he said efforts were on to fill another 50,000 to 60,000 jobs soon.

The new zonal system had been brought to ensure 95% of jobs to locals and the GO 317 was issued to facilitate this.

The State government was planning to identify new vacancies and issue notifications accordingly once the process was completed, he said.

He said BJP leaders in the State were carrying out misinformation campaign by misinterpreting facts about GO 317, which was released in accordance with Presidential Orders.