Hoax bomb call for Sabari Express, trains delayed 

A bomb threat call received by the police at Secunderabad Railway Station on Tuesday sent several police teams into a tizzy. After a thorough bomb search procedure, the call was found to be a hoax.

According to Secunderabad police, the Government Railway Police had received a phone call from an unknown number at around 12 noon saying that Sabari Express (17230), bound for Thiruvanantapuram from Secunderabad Junction, was planted with a bomb.

Soon, several police teams, including the bomb disposal team, rushed to platform No. 2 and conducted searches. And passengers who had already boarded the train for the scheduled departure at 12.20 p.m., were instructed to move to safety.

Police simultaneously gathered information from the Intelligence Security Wing and also attempted tracing the anonymous number. More than an hour later, the police confirmed that the train was safe. They also reviewed the situation with top Railway officials, and finally the train left the station at around 2 p.m.

Several trains passing through line faced a cascading effect due to the disruption in the service due to the hoax call.

Meanwhile, police have intensified searches to trace the location of the caller. Preliminarily, it was found that the number was subscribed to Vodafone-Idea and it belonged to a person from Tamil Nadu.

An investigation was opened.