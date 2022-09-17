Heritage camp at Ramappa temple from Sept. 19 to 30

Special Correspondent WARANGAL
September 17, 2022 22:24 IST

A 12-day World Heritage Volunteers (WHV) Camp-2022 will be organised under the aegis of the Warangal-based Kakatiya Heritage Trust at the historic Ramappa temple in Palampet of Mulugu district from September 19 to 30.

UNESCO has granted permission to hold the camp at the historic temple, which was inscribed a UNESCO World Heritage Site last year.

A total of 50 volunteers, including eight foreign students and 42 others from as many as 15 States from across the country, will participate. The camp will feature seminars/workshops with subject experts including historians and academics on a wide spectrum of topics including ‘Geo Engineering and Construction Technology of Kakatiyas’, ‘History and Cultural Anthropology of Ramappa Temple and the region’, and ‘Kakatiya Cultural Landscapes and Architecture of Kakatiya Monuments’.

A heritage walk will be organised from Palampet village to Ramappa tank bund on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27.

A slew of cultural programmes, including Perini Shiva Thandavam, Kommu Koya and Banjara dance performances, will also be held during the 12-day camp.

