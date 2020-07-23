Heavy inflows into Kinnerasani reservoir

ITDA Project Officer Gowtham Potru inspecting Kinnerasani project on Thursday.

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

23 July 2020 22:21 IST

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Bhadrachalam, Project Officer, P Gowtham on Thursday inspected the operation of the crest gates and flood alert system at the Kinnerasani reservoir in Palvancha mandal.

Accompanied by the engineers concerned, Mr Gowtham visited the reservoir, which reached 405 feet against the full reservoir level of 407 feet on Thursday.

Heavy rain in the catchment areas of Kinnerasani river brought significant inflows into the reservoir. As many as two crest gates of the reservoir were lifted to discharge surplus water downstream earlier in the day.

Advertising

Advertising

The operating staff of the dam apprised Mr Gowtham of the operational aspects,including the maintenance of the dam, the crest gates management, the system of dissemination of flood alert information, the mandatory procedure before opening of crest gates for the discharge of flood downstream, among others, sources said.

He asked the operating staff of the dam to ensure strict implementation of the safety measures governing the release of excess water from the reservoir downstream to prevent potential hazards to people living in the riverside habitations.