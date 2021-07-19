Headmaster suspended for ‘claiming’ R&R package

SIDDIPET

19 July 2021 22:55 IST

Collector issues orders after enquiry by RDO

In a shocking incident, a high school headmaster was suspended for falsely claiming Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package for a fictitious person in the family. The action was taken by the Collector on Monday after an enquiry was conducted by the revenue divisional officer (RDO).

According to officials, Belde Srinivas Rao of Vemulaghat has been working as headmaster at Zilla Parishat High School in Ensanpally in Siddipet urban mandal.

His son Sai Teja has been residing at Canada for the past eight years.

However, showing another person as his son and generating photos with him as family members, Mr Srinivas Rao claimed R&R package.

This came to the notice of Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy who ordered an enquiry by RDO.

After conducting the enquiry, the RDO submitted a report stating that the allegations were correct.

Based on the report by the RDO, the Collector suspended Srinivas Rao.

“It has come to the notice of undersigned, who is competent authority, that B Srinivas Rao, Headmaster, ZPHS, Ensanpally, Siddipet Urban, has caused intentional mischief by arranging for impersonation of his son in the copy of his family photo in order to obtain 18 + package towards Rehabilitation and Resettlement effected by Kaleshwaram project. Mr. Srinivas Rao will be under suspension from service with immediate effect and he shall continue to be under suspension until the conclusion of disciplinary proceedings/termination of all the proceedings relating to the matter. He was also directed not to leave district headquarters without obtaining prior permission,” read the orders issued by the Collector.