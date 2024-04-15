Head constable suspended, SI transferred after politician dances to movie songs at police station in Telangana

April 15, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - JAYASHANKAR-BHUPALPALLY

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Khare suspended the head constable of Mahadevpur police station and put the Station House Officer (SHO) under Vacancy Reserve (VR) after a Congress leader reportedly danced to movie songs at the station in the presence of the staff on Monday, according to official sources. Video clips of local Congress leader and husband of a local ZPTC Gudala Srinivas dancing at the station have gone viral on social media platforms. The SP held head constable Soyam Srinivas, who was reportedly present at the station, responsible for the incident and suspended him. He transferred Sub-Inspector and SHO Kotte Prasad to the VR for dereliction of duty.

