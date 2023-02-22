ADVERTISEMENT

HC takes up The Hindu report on stray dogs mauling boy as PIL

February 22, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
CCTV footage of the stray dogs attacking a four-year-old boy, in Hyderabad on Sunday. The boy succumbed to his injuries. | Photo Credit: PTI

Telangana High Court on Wednesday suo moto took up the news report published by The Hindu over stray dogs mauling a four-year-old boy to death as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition. 

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan took up the report (Pack of four stray dogs maul four-year-old boy to death in city) as a matter of public importance. A bench comprising the CJ and Justice N. Tukaramji will hear the PIL plea on Thursday. 

The HC has made Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, GHMC Commissioner, GHMC Deputy Commissioner (Amberpet), GHMC Veterinary Officer, Hyderabad District Collector and Telangana State Legal Services Authority member-secretary as respondents in the petition.

Four stray dogs on Sunday attacked the four-year-old boy, Pradeep, while he was walking on the road close to a automobile workshop in Amberpet where his father was working. 

The video footage recorded by surveillance cameras showed the canines pouncing on the child even as he tried to escape, and in the process, inflicted multiple injuries on him. By the time the boy’s father, Gangadhar, came to his rescue, he had sustained grievous wounds. The boy died on the way to hospital. 

The HC took the instance of stray dogs killing the boy seriously and decided to pass directions to the authorities concerned to take necessary action to protect lives of general public from the threat of stray dogs. The division bench listed the taken up PIL plea as 27th item for hearing on Thursday. 

