Illegal constructions: HC seeks action against Adilabad Municipal Commissioner

27 February 2020 23:51 IST

Telangana High Court on Thursday directed Municipal Administration and Urban Development principal secretary to initiate action against Adilabad Municipal Commissioner for failing to check illegal constructions.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy passed the direction while hearing a PIL on illegal constructions undertaken in land allotted to Munnuru Kapu Association. The petitioner charged that commercial complex and other illegal structures were coming up in a piece of land allotted to the association.

According to the petitioner, the municipal authorities failed to prevent unauthorised construction activities. The bench directed the MA&UA principal secretary to inform the court what action was initiated against Adilabad Municipal Commissioner. The matter was posted to March 17 for next hearing.

