HC green signal to KCR Kits for women

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 28, 2022 22:16 IST

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday gave green signal to the State government to continue the process of finalising tenders for supply of KCR Nutrition Kits to pregnant women.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the HC passed this direction facilitating supply of the kits to women from Dasara as decided by the government earlier. The interim order was passed after hearing a writ petition filed by LAAN e-Governance and Education Private Limited.

Earlier, the judge had directed the State government not to finalise the tenders and sought clarification from the government on the matter. Advocate General B.S. Prasad on Wednesday told the bench that the company which filed the plea did not participate in the tender bidding process. How could the petitioner seek stalling of the tenders without filing tenders, the AG said.

The AG clarified that the specifications relating to standards of the products to be supplied through the kits were not decided by the State government. The specifications were based on the parameters of the nutrient values suggested by the National Institute of Nutrition, the AG submitted.

