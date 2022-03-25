HC directs Collector to remove unauthorised statue

March 25, 2022 21:22 IST

Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Khammam District Collector Gautham to remove the Mother Theresa statue installed at Mutualamma circle in Khammam town within 10 days.

A division bench of the HC headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed the direction after hearing a PIL petition questioning installation of the statue stating that it was done without permission from the authorities. The petitioner, Allika Anjaiah (general secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad of Khammam district), said initially some persons tried to erect a cross symbol at the junction, without securing the mandatory authorisation from the government.

Advertising

Advertising

This was in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines on erection of statues or idols at public places, he told the court. The persons constructing the cross symbol were gearing up to get it inaugurated by Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, he said.

Following the HC direction, construction of the symbol at the public place was stopped. But the statue of Mother Teresa was being installed at the place of the symbol, the petitioner said. He also filed a contempt of court petition against the District Collector for not complying with the HC direction.

The Collector on Friday appeared before the bench which directed him to remove the statue within 10 days.