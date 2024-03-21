ADVERTISEMENT

GWMC Commissioner asks revenue wing to speed up tax collections

March 21, 2024 04:38 am | Updated 04:38 am IST - WARANGAL

Addressing a review meeting, GWMC Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade expressed displeasure over the poor tax collections and warned the officials of facing action if they fail to achieve the target.

The Hindu Bureau

GWMC Commissioner Ashwini T. Wakade addressing a meeting on tax collections on Wednesday.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade has stressed the need to speed up tax collections. Despite the annual target of ₹97.66 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24, only ₹63.96 crore, which is only 60% of the target, has been collected, so far.

Addressing a review meeting, she expressed displeasure over the poor tax collections and warned the officials of facing action if they fail to achieve the target. She instructed the bill collectors to make the citizens aware of the government’s 90 percent interest subsidy, particularly focusing on settling outstanding arrears.

Emphasising a structured approach, the Commissioner directed that collections should be categorised by assesses rather than income. Bill collectors were instructed to prioritise household and non-commercial tax collection in the morning, transitioning to commercial collection after 11 a.m., and concentrating on arrear collections after 3 p.m.

Additional Commissioner Anis Ur Rashid, Deputy Commissioners Ravinder, Krishna Reddy, and other revenue officers and inspectors attended the meeting.

