Grill TRS, BJP leaders on failed promises: N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Suryapet ZP general body meeting attended by Minister Jagadeesh Reddy and Parliament member N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. Photo: Special Arrangement

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to people of the Munugode constituency to grill BJP and TRS leaders on the rising prices and unfulfilled promises of both the Centre and the state government.

Speaking to media persons while participating in different programmes in the Munugode constituency on Thursday, he said that neither TRS nor BJP was in a position to face the people due to the long list of failed promises and appealed to people to question the BJP and TRS on their failures.

“Whenever any TRS or BJP leader enters your area ask him about their failure to control rising prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities. Question them about the undelivered 2BHK units, unemployment allowance, scholarships, fee reimbursement and the status of other promises. Don't let them speak on other issues until they give you a satisfactory reply to your queries. Confront them on every street and each lane on their failed assurances,” he said.

Mr. Reddy exuded confidence that the Congress would retain the Munugode seat and it would also win the next Assembly elections. He alleged that TRS and BJP were secret allies and their present blame game was aimed at diverting people's attention from real issues.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao supported the BJP government in all its major decisions like demonetisation, GST and passing of all controversial Bills in Parliament. In view of rising anti-incumbency against both BJP and TRS governments they hatched a plan to divert people's attention and started the blame game, he said.

He said that the victory of Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi was crucial and this was not the election for her but for the entire party and Congress workers must contribute to ensuring party victory.

Earlier, he attended the Suryapet district Zilla Parishad general body meeting and raised issues like State government failing to keep its promise on loan waiver and crop insurance, revenue officials turning a blind eye to land grabbing and corruption in check-dams’ construction.