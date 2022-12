December 06, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Tuesday facilitated high-speed movement of a vehicle in successfully transporting live organs.

The green channel between KIMS Hospitals, Gachibowli and Secunderabad, a distance of 18 kms, was covered in 18 minutes, at 10.20 a.m.

The police have facilitated green channels for transport of live organs 34 times in the year.