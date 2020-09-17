Govt to invite bids for new secretariat

HYDERABAD

17 September 2020 22:56 IST

Stage is set for inviting tenders for construction of the new secretariat complex. The government has finalised the tentative schedule for inviting bids. Tender notification for the new complex is likely to be made on Friday and the last date for the submission of tenders is October 1.Pre-bid meeting of the prospective bidders would be held on September 26 at the office of the Engineer-in-Chief of the Roads and Buildings department and the technical bids would be opened on October 1.

The development follows submission of the estimates by Chennai-based Oscar and Ponni Architects which involved the costs relating to the virus and bacteria-free material that would be used in the construction of the new secretariat complex. As against the approval for ₹400 crore given by the State Council of Ministers, the present estimate had been pegged at ₹500 crore.

The change in the estimates, according to sources, is the change in the design of the complex. While it was expected that the complex would be a G+6 structure with a built up area of around 7 lakh sq.ft, the environment management plan submitted to the authorities for clearance reportedly projected that there could be more number of floors without any big changes in the built-up area.

Advertising

Advertising