Govt. to fill MLHP posts on contract basis

Health Secretary issues orders  

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 19, 2022 18:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Government has decided to fill mid level health provider posts on contract basis and notified the selection procedure for recruitment.

In the orders issued on Thursday, Health secretary S.A.M. Rizvi said the government had accorded permission for filling the MLHP posts and these posts in sub-centres located in municipal areas should be filled with MBBS/BAMS doctors with preference given to MBBS doctors. For other MLHP posts, recruitment would be taken up with priority to MBBS/BAMS doctors, staff nurse posts with B.Sc (nursing) candidates who had graduated from the academic year 2020 or staff nurses who had graduated before 2020/GNMs completing six-month bridge course in community health.

Doctors would be paid remuneration of ₹40,000 a month while remuneration for staff nurses would be ₹29,900 a month. Mr. Rizvi directed the Heath commissioner to take further action in the matter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app