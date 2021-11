Govt. teacher found dead on railway track

Hyderabad

14 November 2021 19:44 IST

A government teacher from Medak was found dead on the railway tracks near Secunderabad Railway station here in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to Government Railway Police, the victim, E Ramarao Satyanarayana (43) from Chinna Gotimuula village in Shivampet mandal in Medak district, ended his life jumping in front of a running train. β€œHe resorted to the extreme step due to family disputes,” police said.

Soon after learning about his death, his wife attempted to end her life in their village. Ramarao was a native of Cheepurupalli mandal in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

