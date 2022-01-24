Govt. for special sessions of ULBs for finalizing budget for the next year

Hyderabad

24 January 2022 20:06 IST

District collectors and additional collectors (local bodies) should attend the meetings without fail

The State government has directed the district collectors and additional collectors (local bodies) to convene special sessions of the governing bodies of the municipal corporations and municipalities to finalise their respective budget proposals for the financial year 2022-23.

The meetings should discuss about financial conditions of the respective urban local bodies including revenue and expenditure as well as resource mobilization, to strengthen their functioning further. Municipal Administration Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar addressed letters to the district collectors and additional collectors (local bodies) in this regard.

He said the focus of the new budget should be on equal development and all the urban local bodies should ensure planned development in their respective jurisdiction. The government on its part would ensure allocation of funds through Finance Commission as well as Pattana Pragati. The budget should include expenditure on account of sanitation, water charges, loan payments, power tariff in addition to 10 % of budget allocated as green budget.

With the financial year coming to close in about two months, the district collectors had been asked to conduct preliminary meetings for finalization of the budget proposals. Collectors and additional collectors (local bodies) should attend the special meeting of the municipal corporations and municipalities for finalization of their budget without fail.