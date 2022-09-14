Govt. deliberately diluting state varsities: Jeevan Reddy

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy has accused the government of diluting state universities while promoting private universities that neither follow the reservations as guaranteed by the Constitution nor the local reservation for Telangana students.

At a press conference here, he said the entire Telangana agitation was for unemployed youth and it was formed on the sacrifices of students and the unemployed. But the TRS government had ignored them deliberately diluting state universities by not providing funds or filling vacancies. Now, rubbing salt in the wounds the TRS government was promoting private universities that don’t serve the purpose of Telangana students, he alleged.

He said five new private universities were allowed now with the Assembly passing the bill and only 25% of the seats were reserved for local students in these universities. On the other hand, the government was cleverly killing state universities where the poor and socially backward people go for higher studies. Is this what the new Telangana aspired for, he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Jeevan Reddy said the government was ensuring ‘loot’ of seats in private medical colleges where they had a free hand in majority seats denying reservations. He said local students were given seats only in Category “A” while no seats were reserved for Telangana students in the “B” category which has 40% of seats and “C” category with 10% of seats. These colleges were selling those seats at huge sums to students from outside the state, he alleged and demanded that these seats also be filled by local students following reservations.

Mr. Reddy said states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir had ensured that local students had to be admitted even in the “B” and “C” categories.