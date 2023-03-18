ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. can’t disown TSPSC and should take responsibility on leaks: Ponnam Prabhakar

March 18, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar speaks to the media in Hyderabad on Saturday along with TPCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Former member of Parliament and senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar has wondered why the government was disowning the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) after the leaks issue came out in the open while claiming TSPSC’s achievements as its own.

At a press conference here, he said the government should own up the mistakes rather than claiming that TSPSC was an independent organisation and the government had no role in it during a crisis. He also took potshots at IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao, saying he claimed himself to be the face of IT industry in Telangana and wondered whether it was not KTR’s duty as IT department head to provide the fool-proof IT support to the TSPSC.

Stating that the suicide of Naveen in Sircilla was unfortunate, Mr. Prabhakar appealed to the youth not to get disappointed with the leaks and focus on the examinations while the Congress would fight on their behalf with the government. He also accused KTR of ensuring that no political party leaders could meet Naveen’s family.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prabhakar also demanded that the Textile Park announced by the Central Government be set up in Sircilla and that BJP president Bandi Sanjay ensure that.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US