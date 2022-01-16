Governor prays for prosperity

16 January 2022 01:05 IST

Prepares pongal as offering to sun god, performs gaupuja

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday celebrated Sankranti with her family at the Raj Bhavan here.

In keeping with tradition, she prepared pongal, a symbol of prosperity and abundance, and offered prayers for the wellbeing of the people of Telangana as well as the country.

The Governor, her husband P. Soundarajan, and other members of her family, offered pongal to the sun, signifying thanksgiving for the harvest. She expressed gratitude to the farmers for the harvest. Later in the day, she offered gaupuja at the Raj Bhavan’s goshala, and also offered prayers at the temple there.

Speaking to the media, the Governor underscored the importance of following COVID-appropriate behaviour, encouraged taking the vaccine, and lauded the efforts of the State government for its intense vaccination drives.

Thanking PM

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making available the precautionary dose. “I thank the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for making available the precaution dose, which is not even possible in many developed countries. The vaccine for children aged between 15 and 18 years is also a major initiative to protect them,” she said.

The Governor expressed confidence that soon the nasal spray-based vaccine would be rolled out in the country. She hoped that it would greatly improve the vaccination drive.