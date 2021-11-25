Gold seized at airport

Hyderabad

25 November 2021 21:21 IST

A man who was trying to smuggle in foreign-origin gold was caught by Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Thursday.

Officials said they seized 320 grams of the yellow metal worth ₹ 15.75 lakh from the accused passenger who arrived from Dubai by Air India flight No. AI952. The gold was concealed inside deodorant bottles, portable electronic scales, toy cars and alarm clocks of checked-in baggage, they said.

