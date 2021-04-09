Gokaldas Images to set up apparel unit in Sircilla

HYDERABAD

Giving fillip to the Government’s efforts to promote textile and apparel sectors, textile major Gokaldas Images has decided to set up apparel manufacturing unit in the State.

The firm has expressed its willingness to set up the unit at Siriclla Apparel Park providing employment to over 1,100 people. The apparel manufacturing unit would be set up at the 65-acre apparel park being developed by the government in Sircilla. With necessary infrastructural facilities already put in place, the apparel park is expected to give boost to the powerloom sector in general and apparel industries in particular.

Representatives of Gokaldas Images entered into an agreement with the State Government in this direction on Friday. The company signed a memorandum of understanding with the government in the presence of Industries and Textiles Minister K.T. Rama Rao. Gokaldas Images managing director Sumeer Hinduja who met Mr. Rama Rao explained to him the company’s investment and other details. Once operational the unit would provide employment to 1,100 with more than 70 per cent of them being women.

The company would absorb them after providing necessary training to women to improve their skill sets. The firm had decided to set up a unit in Telangana owing to the industrial friendly policies of the government. The new unit would manufacture apparel that would be exported to the United States and Europe.

Welcoming the initiative, Mr. Rama Rao said the textile sector was one among the priority sectors for the government and several initiatives had accordingly been launched for its promotion. In addition to providing necessary infrastructure, the government was planning to start skill development programmes for those engaged in the sector. Setting up of unit by Gokaldas Images would take the State a step forward in that it would enter into production of ready to wear/readymade garments.

He assured all cooperation to the company in setting up its facility in the State.