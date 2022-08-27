GNU conducts HR conclave on changes in hiring process

Special Correspondent Hyderabad
August 27, 2022 21:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Guru Nanak University held an HR Conclave “Challenges in Hiring Freshers Post Pandemic” that featured the presence of HR representatives from top organisations. Discussions were held on various changes in hiring process in MNCs, Work from Home concept, adaptations, hiring methodology and student preparations.

Chancellor, Guru Nanak University, Sardar Gagandeep Singh Kohli, and vice-chancellor H.S Saini said that after gaining private university status, the institute was focussing on industry-aligned courses, Joint Degree programmes with Industry, and Centres of Excellence run with industries on campus.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They said GNU has entered into MoU with over 20 MNCs for Centres of Excellences, internships and placements. The university now offers courses in subjects like Agriculture, Life Sciences, Homeopathy, and Applied Arts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app