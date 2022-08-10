GHMC designates ‘Freedom Parks’

August 10, 2022 22:18 IST

On the second day of celebrations pertaining to 75 years of Independence, GHMC has designated 75 parks across the six zones as ‘Freedom Parks’.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, together with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, MP Keshava Rao and legislator Danam Nagender, opened a freedom park on Road No. 36, Jubilee Hills, on Wednesday.

Fifteen such parks have been designated in Khairatabad zone, while all the other zones have 12 each, totalling to 75 parks. The parks have been planted with 75 plants each on the day, a statement from GHMC informed.

Patriotic songs will be played in 10 select parks of the city, twice a day, during morning and evening hours. The 10 parks are Chacha Nehru Park, KBR Park, KLN Yadav Park, JVR Park, Krishnakanth Park, ASR Rao Park, Uppal Urban Park, NGO Colony Park, Indira Park, and Sundarayya Park. Music system has been organised for morning and evening walkers.