GHMC corporator, nine others held on kidnapping charge  

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 03, 2022 23:46 IST

The Saroornagar police and the LB Nagar special operations team have arrested GHMC corporator from Gaddiannaram division, Baddam Prem Maheswar Reddy, and nine others, for criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and voluntarily causing hurt, on Saturday.

Police said corporator Reddy was the kingpin who had conspired to kidnap Lanka Laxminarayana, a former rowdy-sheeter, and who had been allegedly interfering in the affairs in his Gaddiannaram division.

Other motives were also that Lanka Murali, his brother, had property disputes and approached Shravan, a follower of the corporator, who also had differences.

It was disclosed that the corporator engaged one Puneet Tiwari, who brought with him several of his friends to kidnap and beat up Laxminarayana. On the intervening night of September 1 and 2, the gang of 14 persons, who came to P&T colony in two cars, kidnapped Lanka Subrahmanyam, instead of his father Laxminarayana. The man was taken to LB Nagar, Hayathnagar and to Chintapally in Nalgonda district, was beat up in the car, and later confined to a room.

Five of the total 15 accused persons are yet to be arrested.

