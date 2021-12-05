Genome sequencing results likely for 13 international travellers on Sunday

05 December 2021 15:44 IST

The State Health department has started surveillance at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad from December 1.

HYDERABAD: The genome sequencing results of 13 international travellers who landed in Hyderabad are expected today evening or tomorrow. Whether they have Omicron or delta variant will be known after receiving the results, said Telangana’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao.

A total of 979 international travellers have come from 11 at risk countries the airport. RT-PCR tests were conducted on all. Of them, 13 have tested positive for COVID. Their samples sent for genome sequencing.

Of the 13 samples, one was sent to Centre for Celluar and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing, the remaining 12 to Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD).

Listing out the countries, and States in India where Omicron variant was detected, the senior health official said that it would not be surprising if the variant is detected in Hyderabad in coming days.

“According to our estimates, cases in our State or Country would increase from January 15, and it might peak in February. Vaccines will help in gaining protection” said Dr. Srinivasa Rao at a press conference held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Regardless of the situation in coming days, he has ruled out possibility of lockdowns.