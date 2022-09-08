Gates of twin reservoirs lifted

Alert sounded on inundation of colonies on Musi river banks

Special Correspondent
September 08, 2022 20:07 IST

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has, through a statement, informed that the gates of twin reservoirs have been lifted in order to release excess water, in view of flood arrival from upstream areas into the reservoirs.

The reservoirs are reaching their full tank levels, with inflows of 600 cusecs for Osmansagar and 500 cusecs for Himayatsagar, the statement informed.

Two gates of Himayatsagar have been lifted by a foot to let out 678 cusecs of water downstream, while two gates of Osmansagar have been lifted by two feet to release 442 cusecs of water into the Musi.

An alert has been sounded for the departments concerned about the possibility of inundation of colonies on the banks of Musi river.

