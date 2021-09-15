Gang caught for wildlife trading

HYDERABAD

15 September 2021 22:12 IST

Forest officials on Wednesday apprehended a gang for trading in wildlife and confiscated a red sand boa from them.

Members of the gang were trying to sell the snake they had caught from the forest of Ghatkesar for the past few days, claiming that the reptile brought.

Acting on a tip-off, Vigilance wing officials masqueraded as prospective buyers in order to catch the accused red-handed. Unawares, the gang members demanded ₹70 lakh for the snake weighing 4.5 kg. After repeated attempts, the gang of four were caught from a home at Nagaram near ECIL.

A car, a two-wheeler, and four mobile phones were seized from the accused and they were presented in the Medchal court.