‘Gandhi’ to evoke patriotism among TS students 40 years after its release

August 09, 2022 19:45 IST

School children can watch the film to be screened in theatres across State till August 22

A generation that is bombarded with hyper-nationalism day-in and day-out is seeing the real fight of an uncharacteristically ‘strong man’ leading the Indians against the mighty British for Independence.

Thanks to the Telangana government’s initiative about 22 lakh school children will watch the 20th-century epic film Gandhi — the 1982 period biographical film based on the life of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The occasion is “Azadi Kaa Amrut Mahotsav” — the 75 years of Indian Independence celebrations.

The film is being screened in 552 cinema theatres across Telangana, including 252 in the Hyderabad region and 300 in the rural districts, that have a total seating capacity of 2.6 lakhs per day. Both the Telugu and Hindi versions are being screened with 86 theatres showing the Hindi version.

“Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi movie that captivatingly captured the life of Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom struggle should be introduced to this generation was the idea of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao,” said Special Chief Secretary of I&PR and Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar. Since none of these children could have watched this 40-year-old film, made in 1982, the Chief Minister wanted it to be shown to the school children to inculcate the sense of patriotism, non-violence, self-sustainability and also the value of freedom that the film showcased.

Following his directions, the officials approached the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the custodians of the Oscar-winning film, and they agreed to allow the screening at a reduced price for the government, Mr. Arvind Kumar said adding that Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar than roped in the Education Department to take the message to every school.

The schedule is now drawn to ensure that 22 lakh school children get an opportunity to watch the movie that is screened in the cinema theatres from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day till August 22. The winner of 8 Oscars will leave not just a sense of patriotism among the kids but make them realise the value of hard-fought freedom, Mr. Arvind says.