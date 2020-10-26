Gandhi jr docs seek non-COVID services, threaten boycott of duty

HYDERABAD

26 October 2020

They say they are losing out on clinical exposure from past seven months

Post-graduate students from Gandhi Medical College threatened to boycott duties if non-COVID services do not resume at the State government hospital from November 1. The junior doctors stated that they are losing out on clinical exposure from the past seven months. Over 550 junior doctors pursue Post-Graduation (PG) there.

From the end of March, only COVID-19 patients are being admitted at the tertiary care centre. Starting from newborns to the elderly , all COVID patients with any health complication such as cancer, kidney failure, are treated at the hospital. House surgeons (MBBS interns), PG students also known as junior doctors, faculty, nurses, Class-IV workers, are engaged in attending to only COVID-19 patients. As on October 25, 402 out of 1,890 beds were occupied at the hospital.

In a representation addressed to the hospital’s superintendent Dr M. Raja Rao, Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) members stated that resumption of non-COVID services will help patients suffering from diseases other than COVID-19. President of the association Dr V. Naveen said that as part of the PG course, they attend to patients with various health complications, discuss intricacies of cases.

“Now,we are attending only COVID-19 cases. We are not gaining expertise in other health complications. Why should PGs only from Gandhi Medical College lose out on the crucial clinical exposure?,” questioned Dr Naveen. The junior doctors stated that this could affect their final examinations.

Earlier, the State Health department too has announced plans to resume non-COVID services at the hospital. At the end of September, the State Health Minister Eatala Rajender has directed officials to resume non-COVID services at the hospital.

If patients with complications other than COVID-19 were to be attended too, additional resources such as diagnostic machines are needed as same equipment cannot be used to attend COVID and non-COVID patients. The junior doctors said that old patients with serious complication who consulted them have called to enquire when can they visit for follow-up consultation or treatment.