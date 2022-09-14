Gaddar meets Congress MLAs to thank them on proposing Ambedkar’s name

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 14, 2022 00:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaddar with Congress leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation led by Balladeer Gaddar met the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Bhatti Vikramarka and MLAs D. Sreedhar Babu and Seethakka and thanked the Congress for ensuring that the Assembly passed a resolution to name the new Parliament building after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Mr. Gaddar said Mr. Vikramarka played a crucial role in impressing upon Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to pass the resolution that would now be a big asset for those supporting the demand across the country. He said similar resolutions should be passed in all the Assemblies in the country.

Bhatti criticises Govt

Mr. Bhatti criticised the government for conducting the sessions for just two days while there were so many issues for discussion. This was letting down the people’s aspirations for their issues to be discussed by the MLAs and seeking solutions from the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said there was no discussion on the havoc caused by floods and the government tried to escape without any discussion on the promises made to flood-affected people. The ₹10,000 assistance announced for flood-affected people had not reached anyone, he alleged.

He said there was no discussion on the podu lands and also reinstating the home guards as promised by the Chief Minister earlier. He said the teachers lost their nativity due to the loopholes in G.O. 317 and the government was not transparent in their transfers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Bus pass for students

Sangareddy MLA, T. Jagga Reddy demanded that free bus passes should be provided to all the students till they completed their degree course.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app