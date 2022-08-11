Telangana

Freedom fighter felicitated;

Uttam Kumar Reddy felicitates freedom fighter Unnam Venkaiah during the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav Yatra in the Suryapet district
Special Correspondent SURYAPET August 11, 2022 21:38 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 21:38 IST

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy felicitated 92-year old legendary freedom fighter Unnam Venkaiah on the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav Yatra in Suryapet district on Thursday.

He along with former MLA N. Padmavathi, DCC president, Venkanna Yadav and District Mahila Congress president Anuradha Rao and others commenced the 12-km yatra in Munagala mandal in Suryapet district.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Uttam said everyone should be proud to be part of the Congress party which fought for India’s independence and made magnificent contributions for the development of India, social justice and development of democratic institutions. He praised the role of Communist parties in the combined Nalgonda district and appealed to them to support the Congress candidate in Munugode byelection to defeat the “communal” BJP and “corrupt” TRS.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...