Freedom fighter felicitated;

Uttam Kumar Reddy felicitates freedom fighter Unnam Venkaiah during the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav Yatra in the Suryapet district

August 11, 2022 21:38 IST

Uttam appeals to Communist parties to support Congress in Munugode bypoll

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy felicitated 92-year old legendary freedom fighter Unnam Venkaiah on the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav Yatra in Suryapet district on Thursday.

He along with former MLA N. Padmavathi, DCC president, Venkanna Yadav and District Mahila Congress president Anuradha Rao and others commenced the 12-km yatra in Munagala mandal in Suryapet district.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Uttam said everyone should be proud to be part of the Congress party which fought for India’s independence and made magnificent contributions for the development of India, social justice and development of democratic institutions. He praised the role of Communist parties in the combined Nalgonda district and appealed to them to support the Congress candidate in Munugode byelection to defeat the “communal” BJP and “corrupt” TRS.