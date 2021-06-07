Free COVID treatment at GVK-EMRI’s hospital

HYDERABAD

07 June 2021 19:08 IST

GVK EMRI has set up a 50-bed multi-speciality hospital at its 108 GVK EMRI headquarters located in Devaryamjal, Kompally. Free COVID-19 treatment would be provided at the hospital which has become operational from June 7.

Chief operating officer of the ‘108’ services, P Brahmananda Rao said that the initiative was taken up to serve the poor, vulnerable sections of society. Currently, the hospital has a capacity of 30 oxygen beds, 10 non- oxygen beds and 10 ICU beds. While there are no charges for the beds, single-room accommodation would be charged.

Doctors and nurses trained at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) would provide medical services. Patient care assistants, house-keeping and security staff trained in infection prevention and control have been assigned. Medical specialists from University of Michigan would guide the doctors on case management of the patients admitted at the health facility.

Critical case specialists on call are available along with a dedicated ambulance for transfer in case of high-end care. Post-COVID, the health facility will continue as a multi-speciality hospital. For admission, call on 9154213370. They are also planning to organise COVID-19 vaccination.