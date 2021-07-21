TelanganaHyderabad 21 July 2021 20:01 IST
Former TU VC selected for Dasarathi Krishnamacharya award
Littérateur and former vice-chancellor of Telugu University Elluri Siva Reddy has been selected for the Dasarathi Krishnamacharya award 2021. A committee constituted to select the Men of Letters for the prestigious award selected the former VC for his contributions to Telugu literature. The award carries a cash prize of ₹1,01,116, a memento and citation. A native of Nagarkurnool in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, Prof. Siva Reddy will be the presented the award on Thursday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dasarathi Krishnamacharya.
