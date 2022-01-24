Former MIM Adilabad district president sentenced to life imprisonment

KARIMNAGAR

24 January 2022 22:30 IST

He shot a youth wih his licensed revolver causing his death

A fast-track court in Adilabad on Monday convicted and sentenced former AIMIM Adilabad district president Mohd. Farooq Ahmed to life imprisonment for murdering a man identified as Syed Zameer over an altercation in Adilabad town in December, 2020.

According to the police, Farooq allegedly opened fire from his licensed revolver, severely injuring Zameer, who succumbed to the injuries a few days later.

Farooq was arrested and the case was chargesheeted following an expeditious investigation by the police.

The fast-track court held him guilty of the murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment on Monday. The court also imposed a fine of ₹12,000 on him.