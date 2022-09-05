Forest section officer convicted in bribe case 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 05, 2022 19:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Court for SPE & ACB cases on Monday convicted a forest section officer of Nizamabad district in a bribery case. The officer was awarded two sentences each of two rigorous years of imprisonment and fine of ₹10, 000, for separate offences booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. P. Rajamouli, an officer in the Kowlas section in Banswada Range, ACB reported, demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹10,000 in 2007 for sanctioning bill amount and preparing cheque towards percolation tank works for Vanasamrakshana Samithi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app