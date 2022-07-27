Forest clearances reviewed

July 27, 2022 22:50 IST

The Telangana State Board for Wildlife, during its meeting on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, reviewed the forest clearances for various developmental works taken up by different government departments. A total of 30 developmental programmes requiring forest clearances were discussed, a statement informed. Advertisement Advertisement These include proposals for road widening, fibre grid works, and modernisation of power supply in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Medak districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.