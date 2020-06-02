TelanganaADILABAD 02 June 2020 18:59 IST
Foot operated hand wash facility
Updated: 02 June 2020 18:59 IST
two such facilities set up
Foot operated hand wash apparatus, one each at the collectorate building and conference hall were inaugurated by Collector A. Sridevasena and Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier on Tuesday. The Collector said employees and visitors to the collectorate need to sanitise their hands without fail in order to avoid any spread of COVID-19 infection.
