Telangana

Foot operated hand wash facility

Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier trying out the foot-operated sanitiser apparatus at the collectorate conference hall on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent ADILABAD 02 June 2020 18:59 IST
Updated: 02 June 2020 18:59 IST

two such facilities set up

Foot operated hand wash apparatus, one each at the collectorate building and conference hall were inaugurated by Collector A. Sridevasena and Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier on Tuesday. The Collector said employees and visitors to the collectorate need to sanitise their hands without fail in order to avoid any spread of COVID-19 infection.

