Folk singer, Warehousing Corporation chairman Saichand passes away

June 29, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Folk singer, separate Telangana State activist and Telangana Warehousing Corporation Chairman V. Sai Chander, known as Saichand, 39 passed away here on Thursday, June 29, 2023 morning due to cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Care Hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. Sai Chand is survived by wife, son and daughter.

According to sources, Saichand along with family members went to his farmhouse at Karukonda in Nagarkurnool district and spent the day there on Wednesday. Late in the night he complained of chest pain and was taken to a hospital at Nagarkurnool and then to Care Hospital at Hyderabad where doctors declared brought dead.

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed profound shock over the sudden demise of Saichand stating untimely death at the stage of rising to a higher level was very painful. The Chief Minister said that Sai Chand’s role during the Telangana cultural movement will remain immortal.

Mr. Chandrashekar Rao remembered Sai Chand’s contribution through his songs during the cultural movement in the second phase Telangana struggle. He said that his public meetings would not start without Sai Chand’s cultural programmes.

Sai Chand has been playing an active role as a Singer from the initial days of the Telangana movement to today, the Chief Minister said that the loss of Saichand, who ignited the spirit of the Telangana movement in the previous years and awareness on development through his songs these days, is an irreparable loss.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao prayed to God to give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the great tragedy. The CM said all kinds of support will be extended to the bereaved family and conveyed his deepest condolences.

BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao, TPCC president,, A. Revanth Reddy, Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar, Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Venkata Reddy condoled the death of Saichand and recalled his role in the movement. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashath Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others also condoled the death of Saichand

