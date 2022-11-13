Fluorosis survivor Suvarna dies of heart attack at age 26

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 13, 2022 23:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Suvarna adding finishing touches to her paintings outside her house at Marriguda mandal in Nalgonda district in 2018. | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Fluorosis survivor Ramavath Suvarna of Khudabakshpally in Nalgonda district, who had shot to fame for her portrait drawing skills, passed away at her house on Sunday.

Family members said the 26-year-old suffered a heart attack and collapsed around 10 a.m. Struck by fluorosis at an early age, Suvarna was confined to her cot or the wheel chair.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Her twisted limbs, and her right wrist and fingers could move only five centimetres, but her passion for drawing took her talent to several places in India and abroad. Her portraits include that of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app