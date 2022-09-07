Flood for Singur, water released from reservoir

 People were warned not to venture out and the Irrigation department made an announcement in this regard

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 07, 2022 21:52 IST

With heavy rains and floods in the upstream areas, flood water was reaching in heavy quantity to the Singur project in Sangareddy district on Wednesday. People were warned not to venture out and the Irrigation department made an announcement in this regard.

According to sources, two sheep grazers got stuck up at Anumbandla under Kishtapur village limits of Kulcharam mandal in Medak district. As the two persons went there along with about 200 sheep to graze them, they were reluctant to come back. Officials supplied them food and water and presently stopped the release of water to save them. It was stated that they may be brought back on Thursday morning.

In a related development, the officials have warned people in the areas nearer Manjeera river to be on high alert.

