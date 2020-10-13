Flood discharge from Srisailam, Sagar crosses 4 lakh cusecs

HYDERABAD

13 October 2020 21:09 IST

CWC forecasts continuation of heavy inflows for few more days

With constant increase in the inflows, the discharge of flood at Srisailam dam crossed 4 lakh cusecs on Tuesday evening and it is expected continue through Wednesday forenoon with heavy inflows likely to continue further with the impact of rains in the catchment areas of Krishna and many of its tributaries.

According to an advisory of the Central Water Commission (CWC) for the entire Krishna Basin and the Bhima sub-basin, heavy inflows are expected to continue further due to heavy rainfall warning for central Maharashtra and heavy to very heavy rainfall for north interior Karnataka, Marathwada, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Due to the forecast rainfall, inflows into all dams in Krishna Basin are likely to increase rapidly, including Narayanpur and Tungabhadra dams. In the lower Krishna basin, very heavy rainfall in the catchment area of the rivers Paleru, Munneru and Wyra was leading rise the flood levels. Besides, flood level to Musi and its tributaries is also likely to rise rapidly.

As the inflows into crossed 3.8 lakh cusecs from 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the dam authorities have increased the discharge of flood to nearly 3.8 lakh cusecs from the spillway by lifting 10 crest gates for 15 feet height each. Another 26,000 cusecs water was also being let into the river after power generation in the right bank hydel station of A.P.

At Jurala, the inflows were around 1.9 lakh cusecs and the discharge of flood from the spillway was over 1.73 lakh cusecs from 25 crest gates and another 26,000 cusecs from the power house. As a result, the discharge of flood to river at Nagarjunasagar was also increased to over 4.15 lakh cusecs from 8 p.m. on Tuesday against the inflows of over 4.23 lakh cusecs. The dam authorities have lifted 18 crest gates for 15 feet height each to release over 3.91 lakh cusecs from the spillway.

In the Godavari Basin, the inflows into Sriramsagar crossed 1.36 lakh cusecs and to Lower Manair dam they were nearly 50,000 cusecs. Good inflows of nearly 10,000 cusecs were reaching Mid Manair, about 5,500 cusecs into Kaddam, about 3,300 cusecs to Singur, nearly 2,000 cusecs to Nizamsagar and over one-lakh cusecs to Yellampally.