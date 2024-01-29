ADVERTISEMENT

Five killed in midnight accident near Miryalaguda 

January 29, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The victims from two families were returning after a tour of temples in Krishna district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons of a family, including two children, were killed instantly after a truck hit their car near Miryalaguda on the Narketpally-Addanki State Highway in Nalgonda district around midnight on Sunday.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Cherukupalli Mahesh, his 30-year-old wife Jyothi and their eight-year-old daughter, all residents of Nandipaadu locality in Miryalaguda. Two other victims are 32-year-old Mahender and his two-year-old son Liansi, from Golnepalli village of Valigonda in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

The sixth occupant in the car was identified as Madhavi, who sustained severe injuries and is battling for life. She was admitted to a hospital in Miryalaguda for emergency care.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the families are related. They were returning from a temple tour in Vijayawada and parts of the Krishna district, the Miryalaguda police said.

It is suspected that the car was hit by a speeding truck, causing it to roll over several times and crash. The police are yet to trace the truck. The Miryalaguda police have opened a probe.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US