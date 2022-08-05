Telangana

Fathullaguda lake being gobbled up

V. Swathi HYDERABAD August 05, 2022 18:46 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:46 IST

Attempts to encroach the Fathullaguda lake have gained pace thanks to the burgeoning metropolis with its amoeba-like spread in all directions.

Though existing before the full tank level (FTL) was marked for the lake by the HMDA authorities in 2014, the encroachments had been limited in their extent till recently.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Brazen attempts to compromise the FTL could be seen now, just a few metres away from the location where GHMC’s drain works are in progress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A whole plot was marked in the FTL area of the lake by planting stone pillars, after filling it with rubble. According to local residents, several truck loads of construction material was brought and dumped in the lake under the very nose of the officials.

Further, the wire fencing erected by HMDA, marking the FTL of the lake, was broken at least near three locations.

“First, the persons carrying out the drain works broke the fencing to free some land where they can park their material and vehicles. Sensing an opportunity immediately, others who bought plots adjacent to the fencing cut through it in order to conveniently blame the contractor if caught,” shared a colony resident near the lake.

Despite the fact that the area is frequented by civic authorities owing to the ongoing works, no effort has been made either to clear the rubble or restore the fence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...